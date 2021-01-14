Locked on Boston College: Could All Time Eagles Team Beat '20 Alabama?

It's Alabama day at Locked on Boston College. In today's episode we have two segments dedicated to the Crimson Tide. But don't worry it is still Boston College related.

In our first segment we look at the awe inspiring talent of the national championship squad. Many are saying that Alabama's offense is one of the best of all time, and that the team itself will go down as a historically good one. In today's show we pose the question. Could a team of Boston College legends, all in their peak playing shape beat this Crimson Tide Squad. If you had a team of Doug Flutie, Andre Williams/AJ Dillon, Pete Mitchell, Mark Herzlich, Luke Kuechly and pick five BC offensive linemen, would they win? Listen for our analysis.

Heisman winner Devonta Smith had an extraordinary game, and legendary season putting up possibly some of the best numbers ever at his position. We talk about how his season could give a blue print for Frank Cignetti to find new ways to use Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers. How could he do that? We discuss.

All of this, with news, recruiting news and more.

