Locked on Boston College: Return of Ben Petrula, Heisman Talk

In today's episode we talk about the return of offensive lineman Ben Petrula, and explain why this is such a big deal for the Eagles. A graduate student from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey, Petrula's return completes the offensive line in '21. We explain why this is such a big deal for the program.

Also we look at the news items of the day. There was some new "top" lists for some recruits, a new name to watch for in the class of '21, and transfer portal news. Three more names of players that entered the portal that may be good fits for the Eagles in '21.

Finally, we wrap up the show with a conversation on the Heisman Trophy which will be awarded on Saturday. We give our predictions on the winner, and give our reasons why he deserves it. Also, Heisman futures came out and we talk about a Boston College name that made the list.

