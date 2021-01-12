Locked on Boston College: Why Boston College Will Be A Top 25 Team in 2021

If you like to talk Boston College sports, you will want to listen to today's episode of Locked on Boston College. It's a daily podcast, that is simple to listen to (just find a podcast app on your phone!)

In today's episode we look at a variety of topics. We kick it off with a little news, jumping into today's game against Miami for men's basketball. We also look at AD Patrick Kraft, and give our to do list for the new athletic director. What does he need to do around campus to bring Boston College athletics to the next level?

The college football season is over and already some major publications are doing Top 25 lists for the next season. Not surprisingly Boston College is not on any of them. We talk about why we understand that choice, but disagree with them and believe that the Eagles will make the polls next season. We look at why.

Finally, another look at the 2020 season, we give our top five surprises of 2020. With one VERY obvious selection, we give you our reasoning behind our selections. But we also want to hear from you. Who was your biggest surprise? Leave your selections in the comments below.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI