Locked on Boston College: Drew Kendall Commits! Loads of Roster Updates

It's a big week on our daily podcast Locked on Boston College. In today's episode we talk about the big news of the weekend.

First off, Drew Kendall, the jewel of the '21 class commits to Boston College. We talk about the excellent job that Jeff Hafley and his staff have done on the recruiting trail, what Kendall could bring the Eagles, and how this is just the start of something special in Chestnut Hill.

Then we jump into the roster, which included a series of moves this weekend. First off, we look at a pair of players who entered the NFL Draft, both of which were a bit of a surprise. We talk about their chances at the professional level, and where that leaves BC in terms of depth. On top of that, a handful of players entered the transfer portal. We talk about the portal, and why it's going to be absolute chaos this offseason, but for every player that does it, it seemingly makes sense.

Finally the Eagles added Isaiah Graham-Mobley a transfer from Temple on Friday. We talk about how he could be a perfect fit for this new look defense, and how he already sounds like a "Boston College guy".

**Questions Needed***

We are also looking for questions for the podcast. If you have any throw them in our comment section below (right below the Around the Web) ads. To sign up for Discus, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! Next week we will do another listener mailbag, and will need some questions from you the loyal audience.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI