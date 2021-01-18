Locked on Boston College: The Offensive Line Returns

Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast, that gives you the listeners even more in-depth content regarding the Eagles.

In today's episode we look at the announcement of Alec Lindstrom's return to the Eagles. With Lindstrom back at center, BC now has all five of their starting offensive linemen returning in 2021. This is a big deal for next year's squad and we talk about why.

Also the NFL is in full coaching carousel mode, and an expected name has been linked to one of the newly hired coaches. We look at the connection and talk about what that would mean for Boston College if this coach is hired away.

Finally, we look at Boston College men's basketball, who lost to Notre Dame on Saturday. Was it the same old story or did we see anything different? We discuss.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI