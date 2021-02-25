Locked on Boston College: Vision for BC Basketball

What should be the goals of this next coach, we discuss on Thursday's episode of the podcast.

Locked on Boston College is our daily BC podcast. If you have not caught up already, we have spent the last week and a half reviewing possible candidates and giving our thoughts on their fit with the program. On today's show we add to the discussion. We look at BC basketball and ask the question "What should be the measure of success for this next head coach?". What should the administration and fan base use as a barometer for the coach and program, and how do they get there?

In addition we do look at another candidate, Tommy Amaker of Harvard. He is a coach that has been linked to Boston College three times. Is he even a realistic candidate? Or is this is just more a shot in the dark name. We discuss.

Finally, spring football is just around the corner and we are going to start discussing the big topics heading into practice. Today, what position groups are we going to watch for position battles? With so many returning players, there may not be many, but we identify three that may be worth watching.

