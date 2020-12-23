Locked on Boston College: Maine/BC Recap, Don Brown & Uniform Talk

In today's episode of Locked on Boston College we jump in and talk about the dismissal of Don Brown at Michigan. After five seasons the original "dude" is on the market again, and this is big news for Boston College recruiting in the New England area. We also talk about why there may be chatter amongst fans about bringing Brown to BC, but there is a myriad of reasons why this doesn't make any sense.

Also we recap the Boston College men's basketball game against Maine on Tuesday. It was a pretty straight forward win for the Eagles, with some positives, but was it enough? We talk about some of the concerns still coming out of the play of the team.

Finally, Under Armour is on the ropes financially, they have already dropped some schools, could Boston College be next? We look at this possibility, and talk about some of the options the Eagles have for apparel if this happens.

All this and more on today's episode!

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC