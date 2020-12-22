Locked on Boston College: Football Team Report Card & Mailbag

Another episode of Locked on Boston College is out for your enjoyment. If you haven't started listening yet, this is a daily Eagles podcast hosted by me, AJ Black editor and publish of BC Bulletin. I talk all the big stories you want to hear about, with interviews, and loads of opinion. We are available where ever you get your podcasts, just search "Locked on Boston College".

In today's episode we continue to wrap up the football season. It's grading time! We go position by position and hand our our end of the year grades for both the offense and defense. Were we too hard? Too easy? Let us know in the comment section below.

We also open up the mailbag, to see what you the readers want to know. We had over a half dozen questions that we answered on a variety of topics. Check it out by listening to the episode.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI