Morning Bulletin: Key to Defeating Louisville

SP+ Prediction for Boston College Louisville Game

A popular method of predicting games is Bill Connolly's SP+ system. Using a variety of metrics he predicts, with pretty good accuracy as well, the outcome of games. Looking at the Louisville game this week, he has the Cardinals winning a squeaker 33-32.

Feature on Brandon Sebastian.

On Saturday's telecast the ACC Network showed a feature on BC cornerback Brandon Sebastian. Well worth the watch.

Locked on Boston College: Keys to Defeating Louisville

On Saturday the Boston College Eagles will look to get their first ACC win of the season when they face the Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky. There is one part of BC's game that needs to change if they want to win this game, on today's show we talk about what that will be. We also look at the Cardinals, and dissect what their weaknesses are, and how the Eagles can take advantage of that. Finally we talk about the circumstances around the death of Jimmy Hayes, the previous weekend in hockey, and a super scrimmage between BC and a strong basketball school.