    October 20, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Key to Defeating Louisville

    News and notes from around the world of Boston College sports
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    SP+ Prediction for Boston College Louisville Game

    A popular method of predicting games is Bill Connolly's SP+ system. Using a variety of metrics he predicts, with pretty good accuracy as well, the outcome of games. Looking at the Louisville game this week, he has the Cardinals winning a squeaker 33-32. 

    Feature on Brandon Sebastian.

    On Saturday's telecast the ACC Network showed a feature on BC cornerback Brandon Sebastian. Well worth the watch. 

    Locked on Boston College: Keys to Defeating Louisville

    On Saturday the Boston College Eagles will look to get their first ACC win of the season when they face the Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky. There is one part of BC's game that needs to change if they want to win this game, on today's show we talk about what that will be. We also look at the Cardinals, and dissect what their weaknesses are, and how the Eagles can take advantage of that. Finally we talk about the circumstances around the death of Jimmy Hayes, the previous weekend in hockey, and a super scrimmage between BC and a strong basketball school.

