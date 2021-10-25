    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Recapping Another Loss

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Soccer Falls To Virginia Tech

    It looks like the postseason won't be happening for the Boston College women's soccer team, who fell to VT this weekend 1-0. 

    Volleyball swept by GT

    Another tough outing for the women's volleyball team who were shut out by Georgia Tech 3-0. 

    The Boston College Eagles dropped their third game in a row on Saturday, losing to the Louisville Cardinals 28-14 in Kentucky. UL rode a huge surge on the ground, including three rushing touchdowns by Malik Cunningham. While Boston College couldn't get much of anything going on offense, as Dennis Grosel struggled again. We look at the struggles, whether Boston College should NOW move on from their quarterback situation and more.

