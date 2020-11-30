SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec's Injury, Louisville Game, Grosel's Heroics and News!

A.J. Black

Welcome back everyone, there is a new episode of Locked on Boston College out today. If this is your first time hearing about this, Locked on Boston College is a daily podcast hosted by AJ Black, editor and publisher of BC Bulletin. We talk everything Boston College, including news, rumors, opinions and interviews. 

There is everyone's favorite segment today, news. We look at recruiting news, including the decommitment of Trevin Wallace, why this is such a big deal and how BC is already in good shape with a possible replacement. Also talk about basketball scheduling news, as with COVID-19 the schedule is constantly change.

In today's episode we talk a lot about Saturday's win against Louisville. We look at an opportunistic defense that couldn't make many stops, but were still able to grab three turnovers which proved to be the difference in the game. We also looked a the offense led by a fierce offensive line that did a superb job protecting the run game, Phil Jurkovec and later Dennis Grosel. 

Finally we talk about the injury to Phil Jurkovec. We give you some up to date information from Jeff Hafley himself and talk about how the Eagles could still win on Saturday against UVA with Grosel.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

