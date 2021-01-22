Locked on Boston College: Opening Up The Listener Mailbag

Our daily podcast talks about the questions you the listeners sent us!

It's been a quiet week in Boston College sports, as men's and women's basketball have been off as the teams both have a positive COVID-19 case in their programs. The recruiting trail and transfer portal have also both been quiet for the Eagles, but the show must go on! On today's episode we open up the listener mailbag and answer some of the questions you wanted me to answer.

These questions include but aren't limited to:

* Taking an educated guess, who will be the starting linebackers in 2021 and what will that depth chart look like?

* Any news on possible new transfer portal names, and how many spots are left for transfers? If you listen to this segment, I forgot to mention that players returning for an extra year of eligibility should be treated almost like transfers, and right now there are three of them.

* What does the future out of conference schedule look like for BC football? Any exciting matchups coming up?

* Can Boston College be a Top 25 team? Are they the second best team in the ACC Atlantic.

* Stand out true freshmen predictions

If you have a question you would like us to answer in the future please email us at bostoncollegesi@gmail.com.

