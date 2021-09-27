September 27, 2021
Morning Bulletin: Boston College Still Not Ranked

A look at the world of Boston College sports on Monday
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College Still Not Ranked

The AP and Coaches Poll came out on Sunday, and the Eagles are still not ranked, receiving 55 votes in the AP poll. This was a jump in amount of votes, but not good enough to crack the top 25. Clemson (2-2) however hung on as a ranked team, and will give Boston College their first chance to beat a ranked team since 2014 when they face the Tigers on Saturday.

Interesting note on BC's start

Locked on Boston College: BC/Mizzou Analysis:

The Boston College Eagles improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a thrilling 41-34 win over the Missouri Tigers in overtime. It was a game of ups and downs, including turnovers, lead changes and game changing performance by the BC offensive line. We are joined by Mitch Wolfe to talk all about the game, our thoughts on the last Mizzou drive, and how important this game is for the future of the program. Of course we also talk about Jeff Hafley, and why he is bringing a culture of winning to Chestnut Hill.

