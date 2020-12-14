SI.com
Locked on Boston College: National Signing Day, Syracuse Loss & More

A.J. Black

In today's episode of Locked on Boston College we jump in and talk about a variety of topics impacting the Eagles. First it's the early national signing day on Wednesday, we look at some of the storylines heading into that big day. Could there be surprises? And of course we talk about any updates with Drew Kendall and George Rooks, who could make a good class a great class. 

It was also a busy weekend for BC men's hockey as they split a weekend series with the University of Connecticut Huskies. We talk about each game, what went right and wrong and talk about the World Juniors. 

On top of all this, we look at the men's basketball mess. This weekend they were crushed by Syracuse by almost forty points. Is the season basically over? Or is there a way for Boston College to salvage what looks to be a lost season. 

This and much more in today's episode.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

It’s a shame that Trevin Wallace doesn’t even have BC in his final 4 schools after being verbally committed for so long. Adding Rooks, Kendall and Lars-Woodbey would be huge. I expect Wednesday to be a big day and one of the best signing days BC has had in 2 decades. If BC adds all three of those names I mentioned above then this will be BC’s best recruiting class ever.

