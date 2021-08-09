Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 9, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Kristie Mewis Wins Bronze

Boston College did in fact get on the medal podium during the Summer Olympics, as former Eagles soccer player Kristie Mewis and her USA women's team won the bronze medal.

Couple of interesting practice photos

Trae Barry is looking every bit the weapon many hoped he would be.

Wide receiver Kobay White is back at practice and making catches. Great to see the graduate student back on the field after missing all of last year with a leg injury.

AJ on WNSR In Nashville

Was on Nashville Radio late last week talking ACC expansion and realignment. Hear my thoughts by listening below.

New Episode of Locked on Boston College is out!

On today's show we break down all of Jeff Hafley's comments as BC begins practice. Hear what he had to say, and our reactions to some of his comments about the running game, tight end play and conditioning to start the season. In addition hear about some of the names already popping up at practice. Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, including now on Youtube!

