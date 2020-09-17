Transfer Luc Bequette Adjusting to Quick Transition at Boston College

Boston College made a bold move in late August, adding graduate transfer Luc Bequette from California. The Eagles, who struggled in 2019 with pass rush, immediately bolstered their line with the 285 pound tackle, who ended last year with 5.5 sacks. He is a versatile player, who started two years as a defensive end before kicking inside as a defensive tackle last season.

For Bequette, the transfer decision came predictably after the PAC-12 postponed their season due to the uncertainty from the outbreak of COVID-19. He wasn't going to make the decision until the league announced it. "I just kind of waited until the official release of the information that the season got canceled and then immediately, started getting on top of and looking into schools," he explained.

Clearly playing time was going to be important for the graduate transfer, who wanted to go somewhere he could immediately contribute. As head coach Jeff Hafley mentioned last week, many big time programs communicated with Bequette, but in the end he felt that Boston College was the best fit. For the Arizona native, comfort was also a big factor in his decision "The coaching staff, the players seem all seem likable and a very close knit unit, and you're 20 minutes from a major, major city and good school. I think it was more of a comfort deal."

He has only been with the program a couple of weeks, but the young defensive lineman has already made an impression on his coaches and staff. Earlier this week, Bequette was named one of the starting defensive tackles for the upcoming game against Duke, the other being fellow transfer Chibueze Onwuka. Bequette talked about working hard to learn the playbook, while proving himself at practice. He notes that it has been a "quick transition" but the coaches have been working with him and assisting him in this transition, something he has found very helpful.

As Boston College gets ready for their opening matchup with Duke, Bequette is ready to make a difference. "I am definitely happy to be here and excited that the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to come here."

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com