DE Marcus Valdez Returning For 2022 Season

A veteran defensive end, Valdez will be back for one more season with Boston College

Boston College defense got a much needed boost on Thursday evening as defensive end Marcus Valdez announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022. 

Valdez has been an integral part of Boston College's pass rush, compiling five sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games in 2021. Originally recruited by former head coach Steve Addazio's staff, Valdez has had a very productive four years with the Eagles. In his career he has totaled 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections. 

Boston College's pass rush is certainly an area of concern moving forward in 2022. The Eagles fell from 31st in 2021 to 98th in the country this season. The lack of a pass rush was particularly apparent in ACC play, where Valdez played relatively strongly, but the rest of the line (DT & DE) only combined for a total of four sacks. Having someone on the roster step up will be critical, whether it is Donovan Ezeiraku, Shitta Sillah, someone else either on the roster or in the portal. 

This is the fifth major return announcement for Boston College. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and nickelback Josh DeBerry have all pledged to return for the 2022 season. 

