Martin Jarmond Reportedly a Finalist for UCLA AD Job

A.J. Black

According to a report in the LA Times, Boston College AD Martin Jarmond is a finalist for the UCLA AD position.

Jarmond came to Boston College in June 2017 replacing Brad Bates. Before coming to the Heights, he was an Associate Athletic Director at Ohio State. During his time at Boston College he has been instrumental in improving the fan experience, welcoming fans on campus and bringing beer and wine to the stadiums. He has also been part of some big hires in Chestnut Hill including Joanna McNamee (women's basketball) and Jeff Hafley (football). 

Recently Martin Jarmond has been in charge of the "Greater Heights Campaign" that has been in the process of raising $150 million dollars for the Athletics Department.  At 40 years of age, he is considered a fast riser in the athletics leadership world. 

According to the report, Jarmond is a finalist along with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois. The school is looking to replace long time AD Dan Guerrero who will be retiring at the end of June after serving as AD since 2002. According to the LA Times, the school looks to make a hire by the end of the week. 

If Jarmond was to take this job, this would put Boston College in a tough situation. With the current COVID-19 crisis in place, it would be challenging to find a suitable replacement and vet them appropriately. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the UCLA AD hiring search. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Desiree Reed-Francois at UNLV:

Look at her stellar career path. She will be very tough to beat out.

I just can’t see her being a finalist and losing with her Cali Lawyer and contacts.

MJ may suffer some ignorant and upset juvenile delinquent BC fan blowback, but UCLA has 🏀 legacy and Rose Bowl may be old but it has been renovated.

This is the business they are in?

Better jobs and bigger money?

You would jump.

Oh, did you hear?

BC will be spending $1.25B to build a Retractable Dome and new Added Arena to also be used as a Hoops practice facility!

😂😂😂😂🦅🦅🦅🦅

