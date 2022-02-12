Miami Dolphins Reportedly Hire BC OL Coach Matt Applebaum

Boston College will need a new offensive line coach after Applebaum is reportedly heading to the NFL

Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum is headed to South Beach, as he is reportedly going to be hired by the Miami Dolphins. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he will fill the same role with the Fins.

Applebaum came to Boston College in 2020, with limited experience, but two years at Towson University and a season at Southeastern Louisiana, but the faith of new head coach Jeff Hafley. After last season the head coach talked about how Applebaum was someone who received job offers but had decided to stay in Chestnut Hill.

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Applebaum coached a line that included All American’s Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom along with All ACC linemen Tyler Vrabel and Christian Mahogany.

Zion Johnson BC Eagles Numerous All American Teams, Projected 1st Round Draft Pick

Though he had success with some of his linemen, his unit underperformed in some areas. In 2020 the team was 105th in sacks allowed, and the rushing attack was woeful finishing 118th in the country. While both of those metrics improved significantly this season, there were still areas of concern. Opposing defenses were relentless pressuring the quarterback.

This is the second coach that Jeff Hafley has had to replace this offseason. Earlier, Frank Cignetti Jr. was hired by Pitt and was replaced by Notre Dame tight end’s coach John McNulty.

Alec Lindstrom One of the best centers in the country

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC