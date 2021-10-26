Matt Hasselbeck Inducted into Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor

On Monday evening, former NFL and Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck with inducted into Seattle Seahawk's Ring of Honor during last night's Monday Night Football Game against the New Orleans Saints. He spoke with the media last week about receiving the honor and what it meant to him.

"For anybody that played in Seattle, it's one of the first things you notice when you walk into the stadium," Hasselbeck said. "You see the names in the Ring of Honor and for me in particular, I knew some of the names but didn't know all of the names or enough about all of the names, so I made it a point to learn what I could right away. There was just something special about what each one of those people meant to the Seattle Seahawks and the city at the time. It's a huge honor, you feel so much respect towards those people, and to even be considered is an incredible honor."

Hasselbeck who was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 6th round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He later re-joined former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren in Seattle when the Packers traded him, along with their first draft pick (17th overall), to the Seahawks for their first (10th overall) and third-round draft picks (72nd overall). The Westwood, MA native ended his career throwing for 36,638 yards, 212 yards and 153 interceptions, playing for the Packers, Seahawks, Titans and Colts. He brought Seattle to their first Super Bowl (XL), a game that was lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Boston College, he played from 1994-97, appearing in 37 games throwing for 4548 yards 22 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His final season in Chestnut Hill, the Eagles went 4-7. Since ending his NFL career, Hasselbeck has become a media member working for ESPN.

Hasselbeck will become the 13th member of the Ring of Honor joining Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones and Paul Allen. His former coach, Mike Holmgren will be inducted next weekend.

