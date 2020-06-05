BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Matt Ryan Donates $500k To Help Black Communities In Atlanta

A.J. Black

Atlanta Falcons quarterback, and Boston College alumnus Matt Ryan announced on his social media accounts today that he he will be donating $500k to help improve the black community around Atlanta. 

Not only is Ryan donating his own money but he is kick starting a fundraiser for the cause. ESPN's Vaughn McClure broke word that on top of Ryan donating $500K he would start a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $2 million towards advancing Atlanta's black communities. If you are interested in donating, click on the link above.

Ryan is clearly doing what he can to show his support for a social cause he believes in. From his statement: 

"I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve conditions for people of color in the city of Atlanta...Over the next few weeks, months, I'm going to listen to the needs of the black community and get guidance on how I can be most impactful. I'm going to get input from local grassroots organizations as well as community leaders who are committed to making change.''

Coming from a school that has such an emphasis on social justice this says a lot about Ryan. He clearly is taking his beliefs seriously and using his power as an NFL athlete to cause positive change in the community he lives and works in. That is what Boston College is all about. That is men and women for others. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luke Kuechly Could Join Carolina Panthers Staff as Scout

Former Eagles linebacker might have found his first post playing job.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 2 Linebacker Max Richardson

He's ready to have a career season in 2020, what could Max Richardson bring to the table on defense?

A.J. Black

by

BC Eagle66

Analyzing The Patrick Kraft Hire At Boston College

Even if he isn't a big name, Kraft is a hire that should get Boston College fans excited.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 7 For '21 PF Gianni Thompson

A local '21 basketball recruit made his top list, and it looks like Boston College is in good shape to land him.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

NCAA Grants Unprecedented Waiver To ASU Punter

The NCAA broke new ground this week allowing an ASU punter to return to the program after entering NFL Draft

A.J. Black

Temple AD Patrick Kraft To Become Next Boston College Athletic Director

The Eagles named their new AD and it is Patrick Kraft of Temple

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

See You Tomorrow

Observing Blackout Tuesday.

A.J. Black

Kani Walker Decommits: The Aftermath

After Boston College lost one of their first commits where do they go from here?

A.J. Black

CB Kani Walker Decommits From Boston College

Eagles lose their first commitment of the Jeff Hafley era as Kani Walker reopens his recruitment.

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 3 Running Back David Bailey

After two years of backing up AJ Dillon, it is time for a new running back to take the reigns at Boston College.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974