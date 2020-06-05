Matt Ryan Donates $500k To Help Black Communities In Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons quarterback, and Boston College alumnus Matt Ryan announced on his social media accounts today that he he will be donating $500k to help improve the black community around Atlanta.

Not only is Ryan donating his own money but he is kick starting a fundraiser for the cause. ESPN's Vaughn McClure broke word that on top of Ryan donating $500K he would start a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $2 million towards advancing Atlanta's black communities. If you are interested in donating, click on the link above.

Ryan is clearly doing what he can to show his support for a social cause he believes in. From his statement:

"I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve conditions for people of color in the city of Atlanta...Over the next few weeks, months, I'm going to listen to the needs of the black community and get guidance on how I can be most impactful. I'm going to get input from local grassroots organizations as well as community leaders who are committed to making change.''

Coming from a school that has such an emphasis on social justice this says a lot about Ryan. He clearly is taking his beliefs seriously and using his power as an NFL athlete to cause positive change in the community he lives and works in. That is what Boston College is all about. That is men and women for others.

