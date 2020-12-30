Linebacker Max Richardson Declares for NFL Draft

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson has declared for the NFL Draft according to a post on his Instagram account.

Richardson, finished his career with Boston College second on the team in tackles with 99, and sacks with 3.5 He was the captain this year, and a leader on the field. He finished with double-digit tackle totals in five of 10 ACC games. In 2019 Richardson exploded leading the team with 109 tackles. The Georgia native played a full career at Boston College, but could have had an extra season of eligibility due to new NCAA rules regarding COVID-19.

Richardson joins fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, defensive end Max Roberts and tight end Hunter Long in declaring for the NFL Draft.

With both starting linebackers gone for Boston College, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu will have to plug in new players in this key role. The Eagles have already added Isaiah Graham Mobley from Temple, and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State (who is more of a hybrid but could still fill this). Or Boston College could promote within with someone like Joe Sparacio, Vinny Depalma, Hugh Davis or Korey Smith.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on roster changes for the Eagles.

