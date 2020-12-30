FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

Linebacker Max Richardson Declares for NFL Draft

A second Boston College linebacker has declared for the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson has declared for the NFL Draft according to a post on his Instagram account. 

Richardson, finished his career with Boston College second on the team in tackles with 99, and sacks with 3.5 He was the captain this year, and a leader on the field.  He finished with double-digit tackle totals in five of 10 ACC games. In 2019 Richardson exploded leading the team with 109 tackles.  The Georgia native played a full career at Boston College, but could have had an extra season of eligibility due to new NCAA rules regarding COVID-19.

Richardson joins fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, defensive end Max Roberts and tight end Hunter Long in declaring for the NFL Draft. 

With both starting linebackers gone for Boston College, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu will have to plug in new players in this key role. The Eagles have already added Isaiah Graham Mobley from Temple, and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State (who is more of a hybrid but could still fill this). Or Boston College could promote within with someone like Joe Sparacio, Vinny Depalma, Hugh Davis or Korey Smith. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on roster changes for the Eagles.

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

MaxRichardson
Football

Linebacker Max Richardson Declares for NFL Draft

USATSI_15304925_168388155_lowres
Football

Five Transfer Portal Options That Make Sense for Boston College

jehlanigalloway
Football

Locked on Boston College: Five Predictions & '22 Recruiting Analysis

USATSI_14951679_168388155_lowres
Football

Hunter Long Named 2nd Team AP All American

USATSI_15366754_168388155_lowres
Football

AJ Dillon Scores First Two NFL Touchdowns in Big Win Over Titans

ZayFlowers
Football

Locked on Boston College: How does Boston College Become Elite?

ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson Announces Return To Boston College For '21

DavidBailey
Football

BC Football 2020 Recap: Running Game Analysis

Boston_College_Award_Watchlist_DB-5f1b22cd7e8c350ae07dc946_Jul_24_2020_18_06_50
Football

Boston College Fans Receive Eagles Themed Gifts