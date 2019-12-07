Report Says Northwestern Finalizing Deal To Make Boston College OC Mike Bajakian Their Offensive Coordinator

The Northwestern Wildcats had one of the worst offenses in the country in 2019, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald reportedly has made a move to hopefully fix their struggles. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, and also by Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, they report that a source claims that the Wildcats are finalizing a deal to hire Boston College offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian

Northwestern had released long time offensive coordinator Mick McCall after the season, in which the Wildcats averaged a paltry 297 yards per game (123rd in the country), and passed for 117 yards per game, while averaging 16.3 points per game.

This isn't technically a loss for Boston College, as in all likelihood the new coach would not have retained Bajakian, instead bringing in their own OC who could run their system in their vision.

Bajakian, was hired by the Eagles before this season and had moderate success as the Eagles averaged 30.9 points per game. His offensive gameplan was tailored to Steve Addazio's physical run and play action game, but when Addazio introduced him he mentioned that Bajakian's emphasis on the tight end was why he was offered the job. Before coming to Boston College, Bajakian had experience in the pros as Tampa Bay's quarterbacks coach, and as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Bajakian might be a great fit for Northwestern. He had a good offensive mind while at Boston College, and even when hampered by Addazio's system. If he is given some freedom, he has shown that he can put together offenses that score points