Boston College Coaching Candidates: Mike Elko

Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons coaching the Eagles. As the coaching search commences, BC Maven will give profiles of many of the known candidates that could become the next head coach of the Eagles. To continue our feature, today let's look at coach with lots of local and ACC connections, Texas Tech defensive coordinator Mike Elko

Name: Mike Elko.

Age: 42

Born and Raised: South Brunswick, New Jersey

Playing Experience: Safety at Penn

Previous Experience: Positional coach at Fordham, Hofstra and Richmond. Defensive coordinator at Bowling Green, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame before taking his current position at Texas A & M

Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: If the Eagles take a chance on Elko, he could bring some positional coaches with him that are elite recruiters like Elijah Robinson who is a Top 10 recruiter in the country. Has a great pedigree at putting together strong defenses, Texas A & M's is 32nd in the NCAAs this year and last, Notre Dame's was 30th, 46th at Notre Dame. Has connections in the Northeast, relatively young so he has a high upside

Cons: While his defenses have been pretty good, they haven't wowed. Boston College needs a coach that can take the next step after Steve Addazio left the program in solid shape, and not sure that Elko would be the guy to do it. Wouldn't be a name that really would energize the fan base.

Other Factors: No head coaching experience, but extensive coordinator experience, would be the type of coach that could be ready to jump to the next level.

Odds To Be Next Head Coach: 12/1