BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Boston College Coaching Candidates: Mike Elko

A.J. Black

Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons coaching the Eagles. As the coaching search commences, BC Maven will give profiles of many of the known candidates that could become the next head coach of the Eagles. To continue our feature, today let's look at coach with lots of local and ACC connections, Texas Tech defensive coordinator Mike Elko

Name: Mike Elko.
Age: 42
Born and Raised: South Brunswick, New Jersey
Playing Experience: Safety at Penn
Previous Experience: Positional coach at Fordham, Hofstra and Richmond. Defensive coordinator at Bowling Green, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame before taking his current position at Texas A&M
Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: If the Eagles take a chance on Elko, he could bring some positional coaches with him that are elite recruiters like Elijah Robinson who is a Top 10 recruiter in the country. Has a great pedigree at putting together strong defenses, Texas A&M's is 32nd in the NCAAs this year and last, Notre Dame's was 30th, 46th at Notre Dame. Has connections in the Northeast, relatively young so he has a high upside

Cons: While his defenses have been pretty good, they haven't wowed. Boston College needs a coach that can take the next step after Steve Addazio left the program in solid shape, and not sure that Elko would be the guy to do it. Wouldn't be a name that really would energize the fan base. 

Other Factors: No head coaching experience, but extensive coordinator experience, would be the type of coach that could be ready to jump to the next level. 

Odds To Be Next Head Coach: 12/1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Says Northwestern Finalizing Deal To Make Boston College OC Mike Bajakian Their Offensive Coordinator

A.J. Black
2 0

Boston College's OC could be heading to Northwestern.

Boston College Men's hockey defeats Notre Dame 4-0

Brett Rider
0

Eagles victorious in the latest edition of the holy war on ice defeating Notre Dame

What Should Boston College Be Looking For In Next Head Coach?

A.J. Black
6 0

Boston College is deep in their coaching search, what should they be looking for?

Boston College Coaching Candidate: Jeff Monken

A.J. Black
2 0

Could BC land the Army head coach?

Nik Popovic Out Indefinitely With Back Injury

A.J. Black
0

Things just went from bad to worse for the Eagles

Boston College Bowl Projections: Where Could The Eagles Be Heading?

A.J. Black
4 0

How does Detroit or Birmingham sound?

Boston College Men's Hoops To Play In Junkanoo Jam In 2020.

A.J. Black
0

A trip to the Bahamas for the Eagles!

Boston College Coaching Candidate: Pete Carmichael Jr.

A.J. Black
4 0

Could a former BC alumni in the NFL be the next head coach of the Eagles?

How BC Compares to Other Teams That Had Three First Round Picks

jbiagioni16
2 0

All the other teams reached the postseason

Oddsmakers Have Al Washington As Favorite To Become Next BC Head Coach.

A.J. Black
5 0

Who else is on the list?