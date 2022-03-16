Michigan Football Hires Former Boston College WBB Player Milan Bolden-Morris

Former Boston College women's basketball player Milan Bolden-Morris was hired by the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday as a graduate assistant. Jim Harbaugh announced that she will be working with the teams quarterbacks. Bolden-Morris spent three seasons with the Eagles from 2017-2020, with her freshman year being the most productive season, averaging 12.0 points per game. She transferred to Georgetown in 2020 and played the last two seasons with the Hoyas, most recently averaging 12.6 points per game.

Milan-Bolden is not the first woman's coach as many have reported. Carol White was hired by Bill Curry and Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant in charge of kicking in 1986. But since that hire in the Power Five conferences there has not been a woman coach in over 35 years.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the school on their website. “Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team."

Bolden will begin working with the quarterbacks in June after she finishes her master's degree in Sports Administration at Georgetown.

The new graduate assistant also discussed her excitement for the opportunity. Per the same press release from the school.

“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power Five, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor,” Bolden-Morris said in the statement. “It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a Black woman until recently. Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one in the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball, and execute with precision and accuracy."

