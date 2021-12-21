Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina By the Numbers

Boston College Stats

Offensive Stats

24.7 points per game (93rd in FBS, 12th in ACC); 350.0 yards per game (103rd, 14th); 165.2 rushing yards per game (61st, 9th); 184.8 passing yards per game (t-106th, 12th)

Fans are quite familiar with Boston College's struggles on offense. With quarterback Phil Jurkovec missing most of the year, the passing offense foundered, as the Eagles could not push the ball downfield. One surprisingly positive outcome from this was the development of a solid run game, led by Pat Garwo. In this game, hopefully, Phil Jurkovec will have rested and rehabbed his wrist over the previous few weeks, allowing the passing offense to flourish.

39.4% 3rd-down conversion rate (70th, 9th), 83.7% red-zone conversion rate (69th, 9th)

Despite the offensive issues, BC remained adequate at converting key situations. They were just slightly below average on 3rd downs, aided by a strong running game that kept them in manageable situations. This also helped in the red zone, along with a very consistent kicking game.

2.17 sacks allowed per game (t-63rd, 3rd-fewest), 6.58 TFLs allowed per game (t-108th, 11th), 7 fumbles (t-67th, t-3rd), 11 interceptions (t-77th, 9th).

As pass protectors, the offensive line disappointed this season, but they still only allowed about two sacks per game, which is a pretty solid number. I would be interested to dive into the TFL numbers because anecdotally, I would imagine most of the TFLs allowed would be for only one or two negative yards. Taking the issues at the quarterback position into account, BC actually did a pretty decent job at taking care of the football; only two of BC's lost fumbles came from skill position players.

Defensive Stats

22.2 points per game (t-33rd, 3rd); 344.2 yards allowed per game (35th, 4th); 170.8 rushing yards allowed per game (95th, 10th); 173.5 passing yards allowed per game (4th, 1st)

The rushing yards allowed statistic sticks out here, especially from a relative standpoint when compared to the rest of the FBS and the ACC. BC allowed their opponent to rush for more than 150 yards six times and more than 200 yards four times. Despite those numbers, BC passing offense was so good that it kept them in the top-quarter of defenses nationally. With that being said, their last two games were among their worst, partially due to injuries and illness.

34.6% 3rd-down conversion rate against (26th, 4th), 76.9% red-zone defense conversion rate (31st, 4th)

Naturally, a strong passing defense should lead to good conversion rates on third downs and in the red zone. Only three of BC's opponents converted more than 50% of their third-down opportunities.

1.67 sacks per game (98th, t-12th), 4.7 TFLs per game (t-102nd, 13th), 10 interceptions (t-52nd, t-7th), 7 fumbles (t-50th, t-4th)

These stats illustrate the lack of impact made by the defensive line. They struggled to get into the backfield and win their 1v1s against both the run and the pass. Luckily, the back seven did a solid job at creating turnovers.

Special Teams & Other Statistics

25.9 kickoff yards per return (16th, 2nd), 38.7 net punt average (73rd, 9th), 5.00 yards per punt return (108th, 11th), 20.45 yards allowed per kickoff return (55th, 3rd)

The Eagles were good to very good on both sides of the kickoff return. Travis Levy's big returns added big jolts to several games and the kickoff unit did a good job preventing big run-backs. Punting, however, was a different story. Grant Carlson started off the year strong, but slowly declined as the season went on. The Eagles on attempted to return 13 punts the entire season and they were not particularly successful on any of them.

49.67 penalty yards per game (53rd, 2nd); -0.08 turnover margin (t-76th, t-9th); 29:42 time of possession average (72nd, 6th).

The Eagles really reigned in the penalty issues that plagued them last season, which was great to see. Their turnover margin ended up at -1, which isn't ideal but it also isn't catastrophic. Their time-of-possession was slightly below average, which could be attributed to the mid-season offensive collapse.

Advanced Stats

EPA Margin: -0.033 per play (86th in FBS, 12th in ACC), -2.03 per game (95th, 11th)

Offense: -1.69 per game (91st, 11th), -0.025 per play (94th, 13th), 0.007 Rushing (82nd, 10th), -0.073 Passing (102nd, 12th)

Defense: 2.44 per game (63rd, 6th), 0.042 per play (58th, 5th), 0.038 Rushing (64th, 6th), 0.047 Passing (56th, 5th).

While the defense was about average, the offense really killed any chance this team had for most of the season.

East Carolina Stats

Offensive Stats

29.7 points per game (t-55th in FBS, 6th in AAC); 433.8 total yards per game (39th, 4th); 162.3 rushing yards per game (66th, 6th); 271.5 passing yards per game (23rd, 3rd)

East Carolina likes the throw the ball frequently. They run an "air raid-lite" offense, throwing the ball short to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. They ran the ball adequately but their passing offense was among the best in their conference and in the FBS. Nevertheless, the Pirates remained average in terms of scoring.

34.6% 3rd-down conversion rate (105th, 9th), 70.3% 4th-down conversion rate [t-6th most attempts] (10th, 3rd), 86.7% red-zone conversion rate (t-43rd, 2nd)

ECU finished the season much better on third downs, achieving a conversion rate of 46% in the final five games. In their first seven games, they only converted more than a third of their third downs once. The Pirates were one of the most prolific fourth-down teams in the country this year, finishing 10th with a success rate of 70.3%. This carried over to their red-zone conversion rate where they finished second in the American Athletic Conference.

11 fumbles (t-4th most in FBS, t-most in AAC), 3.08 sacks allowed per game (114th, 11th), 6.92 TFLs allowed per game (t-115th, 10th).

However, ECU struggled with turnovers and negative plays on offense. They led the conference in lost fumbles with 11, adding on 11 interceptions as well. They were also among the worst teams in the country in terms of sacks and tackles for loss allowed per game. The Pirates offensive line was among the worst in college football.

Defensive Stats

26.3 points allowed per game (t-69th in FBS, 4th in AAC); 394.6 total yards allowed per game (81st, 6th); 161.3 rushing yards allowed per game (82nd, 8th); 233.1 passing yards allowed (74th, 7th)

In terms of yardage and scoring, East Carolina's defense finished below average, against both the run and the pass. They greatly struggled against the run and failed to get much pressure on the quarterback.

32.7% 3rd-down conversion rate allowed (14th, 2nd); 64.7% 4th-down conversion rate allowed (t-108th, t-7th); 78.0% red-zone conversion rate allowed (36th, 5th)

Nevertheless, the Pirates were among the best teams in the nation on third-downs, even compared to BC. They were also very stingy in the red zone.

2.08 sacks per game (t-68th, 6th); 5.9 TFLs per game (t-57th, 6th); 15 interceptions (t-10th, 2nd); 6 fumbles recovered (t-71st, t-8th)

ECU shined in terms of interceptions, finishing in the top ten nationally and second in the conference. However, they were not particularly impressive in terms of forcing other negative splash plays.

Special Teams & Other Stats

40.4 net punt average (44th in FBS, 4th in AAC); 6.75 yards per punt return (87th, 8th); 22.79 kickoff return allowed average (97th, 8th); 20.10 kickoff return average (73rd, 9th)

Aside from their punting unit, the Pirates were mediocre on special teams. They were unremarkable returning kicks and allowed a decent amount of yardage on returns.

49.25 penalty yards per game (51st-fewest, 5th); -0.08 turnover margin (t-76th, t-4th); 32:33 time of possession (11th, 3rd)

Like BC, ECU kept its penalties to a minimum. Their turnover margin was also -1 but they were able to hold onto the ball for almost two more minutes per game. Their efficient quick passing game is probably the main cause for this.

Advanced Stats

EPA Margin: 0.024 per play (56th in FBS, 4th in AAC), 1.73 per game (55th, 3rd)

Offense: 3.0 per game (66th, 6th), 0.051 per play (65th, 6th), 0.008 Rushing (81st, 7th), 0.091 Passing (52nd, 4th)

Defense: -0.17 per game (44th, 3rd), 0.01 per play (40th, 3rd), 0.044 Rushing (67th, 6th), -0.026 Passing (32nd, 4th).

The Pirates' offense remained pretty average throughout most of the season, but their passing defense helped them greatly, most likely due to their high number of interceptions.

When Boston College Has the Ball



Boston College Statistic East Carolina 24.7 Scoring 26.3 350 Total Yards 394.4 184.8 Passing Yards 233.1 165.2 Rushing Yards 161.3 39.4% 3rd-Down Conversion % 32.7% 83.7% Red Zone Conversion % 78.0% 29:42 Time of Possession 27:27 2.17 Sacks 2.08 11 Interception 15 7 Fumbles Lost/Recovered 6

When East Carolina Has the Ball