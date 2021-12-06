Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Military Bowl: Boston College Opens As Slight Favorites

    The opening odds are in favor of the Eagles
    Author:

    Boston College and East Carolina both accepted invitations to the Military Bowl on December 27th. According to Betonline.ag, the Eagles open as -3.5 favorites in the game. 

    Heading into this game the Eagles are 5-7 against the spread. Most recently Jeff Hafley's squad failed to cover against Wake Forest, a game which turned out to be a 41-10 thrashing. 

    East Carolina is 7-5 against the spread this year. 

    The betting line could be tough to gauge for this game because we have to wait and see what Boston College offense takes the field. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be more just shy of three months removed from his hand injury. A fully healed Jurkovec clearly will be a big factor heading into this game. 

    Wagering on a bowl game this early is also tricky for another reason. There could be players who sit out because they plan on entering the NFL Draft. There have yet to be any BC players who have officially announced this, but is certainly something to watch for. 

