Zion Johnson Enters First Round in PFF Mock Draft

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the NFL is set to enter offseason mode in the next week. Mock Drafts are a major source of content during the offseason, and PFF has released their latest version. In it, Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson was put into the first round, at Pick 16 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: G ZION JOHNSON, BOSTON COLLEGE Due to Brandon Brooks' recent retirement, the Eagles need to maintain what was one of the NFL's best offensive lines in 2021. Johnson is rapidly rising up draft boards and looks like the top available guard. He improved from a 75.1 grade in 2020 all the way to 84.4 in 2021, and Johnson's stock is on a similar trajectory. The Boston College product had a wonderful Senior Bowl, showing off his skills against some of the top interior defensive talents in the country.

Johnson turned many heads during his Senior Bowl workouts. The Davidson transfer was dominant as a guard, and worked hard as a center and tackle, moving up and down the line throughout the week. The 6-2 offensive lineman was named the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week. This award was given out to one player on each team for their work during the various practices during the week.

BC Bulletin's Mitch Wolfe was at the workouts and was left impressed:



"Johnson was one of the first players on the field for every day of practice, every single day. He was working snaps and just doing reps before everyone at practice. Then, he was also always one of the last to leave. He was getting extra snaps with the QBs and at one point he was like working technique with another player."

Boston College's last first round draft pick was Chris Lindstrom a guard like Johnson. The Massachusetts native was taken with the 14th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, Lindstrom allowed zero sacks.

