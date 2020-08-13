NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to September 30

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to September 30, the organization announced today.

"The dead period has been in place since March and is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The (Division I) Council took feedback from coaching associations in making its decision, and most coaching groups recommended the extension through at least Sept. 30. The full Council will consider the dead period again in September."

The original mandatory recruiting dead period was put in place just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last until at least April 15. However, this period has now been extended five times: first to May 31, then to June 30, July 31, August 31 and now finally to September 30.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

This dead period, while necessary, has made it a challenge for recruiting around the country. But at Boston College it has been especially tough, because new head coach Jeff Hafley has not been able to get recruits on campus to meet himself, and the new staff. Instead the staff has been forced to use Zoom and Facetime to meet with potential recruits.

In addition to the dead period the administrators recommended additional protections for athletes impacted by COVID-19. These include:

An extension of their five-year period of eligibility

An additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules.

These recommendations will be finalized ahead of the Board's next meeting on August 21.

