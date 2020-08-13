BCBulletin

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to September 30

A.J. Black

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to September 30, the organization announced today.

"The dead period has been in place since March and is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The (Division I) Council took feedback from coaching associations in making its decision, and most coaching groups recommended the extension through at least Sept. 30. The full Council will consider the dead period again in September."

The original mandatory recruiting dead period was put in place just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last until at least April 15. However, this period has now been extended five times: first to May 31, then to June 30, July 31, August 31 and now finally to September 30.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

This dead period, while necessary, has made it a challenge for recruiting around the country. But at Boston College it has been especially tough, because new head coach Jeff Hafley has not been able to get recruits on campus to meet himself, and the new staff. Instead the staff has been forced to use Zoom and Facetime to meet with potential recruits. 

In addition to the dead period the administrators recommended additional protections for athletes impacted by COVID-19. These include:

  • An extension of their five-year period of eligibility
  • An additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules.

These recommendations will be finalized ahead of the Board's next meeting on August 21. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

The sophomore wide receiver is now part of a pro style passing offense, and could see his talents utilized even more in 2020

A.J. Black

BCEagle1974

Wednesday Practice Report: Cignetti's New Offense, Big Plays in Secondary

Boston College practice report, including Frank Cignetti Jr's discussion on the offense

A.J. Black

Silverdollar

ACC Continues To Move Forward With Season

Even with the B1G and PAC 12 cancelling their seasons, the ACC continues to look forward

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Taji Johnson

A big freshman wide receiver who enrolled early, Johnson could be another piece in an exciting new passing game

A.J. Black

Eagles2007

BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A look back at a very busy week in Chestnut Hill, that included the start of practice, Steve Addazio in trouble, and commitments

A.J. Black

BCEagle1974

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WeWantToPlay, and More

A look at what came up in today's press conference, including talking about his philosophy while the football world is reportedly in chaos.

A.J. Black

Eagles2007

WATCH: Center Alec Lindstrom & Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Speak to the Media

Two Boston College athletes spoke with the media after practice. Hear what they had to say

A.J. Black

Former BC Pitcher Justin Dunn Earns First MLB Win

The 24 year old former Eagle pitched a solid six innings, only allowing two runs in his first win.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Ethon Williams

A look at a wide receiver who saw game time as a freshman but is looking for a bigger role in 2020

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Watch: Grosel, Valecce and Jurkovec Speak to the Media

The trio of quarterbacks spoke with the media after Monday's practice

A.J. Black

A.J. Black