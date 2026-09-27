O’Brien Sites Third-Down Inconsistency, Tackling as Biggest Factors in BC's Loss to Hokies

After Saturday’s 21-14 loss to Virginia Tech, Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien pointed to third-down execution and fourth-quarter tackling as areas the Eagles need to improve the most.

“They mixed it up on us, so we just need to do a better job on third down,” O’Brien said in his postgame press conference. “There were some things we did well. I mean, it was obviously tough conditions, and I thought the guys fought hard the whole day through those conditions.”

BC struggled to sustain drives throughout the afternoon, going 0-for-7 on third down in the first half. The Eagles held a 14-6 lead with just 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Virginia Tech scored twice in the final 8:05 to complete the comeback.

O’Brien said BC’s tackling also declined late after the Eagles had largely contained the Hokies’ rushing attack through the first three quarters.

“I thought the tackling in the fourth quarter wasn't as good as it was in the first two quarters,” he said.

The Eagles had created opportunities for themselves with key defensive plays, including a forced fumble by defensive back Max Tucker, but they still struggled to turn those stops into points.

“You obviously can't turn the ball over, which we did a good job of that today,” quarterback Mason McKenzie said. “But we also got to capitalize when our defense does take the ball away.”

McKenzie was one of the bright spots for BC offensively, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He accounted for over 95 percent of the offense's total yards, however, which is typically not very conducive to winning games.

The Eagles passing game, especially, was limited throughout the afternoon by difficult weather. The game was played through steady rain and strong winds as a Nor’easter moved through the Boston area.

“It was more the wind than it was the rain,” O’Brien said, “It was hard to tell, but we felt like the wind was at our back when we were going towards Beacon, in our face going towards Yawkey.”

McKenzie said the conditions made an impact on both teams, particularly as the game progressed, noting the ball getting heavier from the rain.

“It's difficult to play in those conditions, and obviously [Virginia Tech] couldn't do everything that they usually do on offense, and we couldn't either,” McKenzie said. “So, it makes the game a lot more difficult, a lot more physical, and I thought we did a good job of handling the physicality, but just didn't get the win in the end.”

The Eagles will have their hands full this week with addressing their mistakes as they prepare for a road trip to Dallas, Texas, next Saturday to play SMU.

“It's frustrating,” O’Brien said. “No doubt. No doubt, very frustrating. Feel bad for the guys in that locker room, but again, we're going to go back to work tomorrow and correct some things and keep battling.”

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