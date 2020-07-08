BCBulletin
Report: Non Conference Games In Jeopardy This Season

A.J. Black

Boston College football is back on campus and is now 59 days until they kickoff their season against Syracuse at Alumni Stadium. But questions still swirl on whether there will actually be a football season in 2020. 

College football programs have begun the process of permitting players to participate in summer workouts, but not without their own rising numbers of positive cases among student-athletes. Boston College hd some some of the better numbers but programs like LSU and Clemson - have temporarily shut down workouts due to increasing outbreaks.

Recently, there's been a spike in novel coronavirus cases in many states other than Massachusetts. Some colleges likes USC have decided to have most of their classes online. While this health crisis has also forced conference commissioners and athletic directors to revisit contingency plans that began this past spring when the coronavirus first caused a ripple effect in college sports cancelling indefinitely.

Matt Hayes of Bleacher Report recently posted that there are two big changes that are being discussed. 

On top of eliminating non conference games, Hayes mentions that there has been talk of delaying the season to late September or early October, or even moving the season to the spring. 

Boston College is scheduled to play at Kansas this year, along with hosting Ohio, Purdue and Holy Cross. 

On Monday, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported concerns of the season among Power 5 leaders. With no final decision made as of yet, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is hopeful for clarity about the fall season by late July.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum stated on ESPN's Get Up his beliefs that the season will be moved to spring. 

