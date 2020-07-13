BCBulletin
Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports. Boston College vs. Holy Cross Off

A.J. Black

The Patriot League is the latest conference to cancel their fall sports due to concerns about COVID19. Per a press release. 

Per the press release by the conference

  • Patriot League teams will not engage in competition in the fall season (championship and non-championship);
  • Decisions surrounding winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date; and,
  • The opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities.

One important note is that Navy and Army are exempt from the decision.

This is big news for Boston College who have now lost their second out of conference opponent for 2020. Holy Cross, a member of the Patriot League was scheduled to play the Eagles on October 31st. Earlier last week, the Big Ten cancelled their out of conference games for the up coming season, which takes Purdue off the table. Last week Brett McMurphy 

Around the country, conferences continue to decide on what they will be doing this fall. The SEC had a behind closed door today as well, but allegedly no talk about cancelling the season or out of conference schedule. 

In related news the ACC also postponed their Virtual Media Day. There hasn't been a date or reason on why this happened. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any breaking news regarding the upcoming football season. 

