Phil Jurkovec and David Bailey to Miss Virginia Game Due to Injury

Boston College will be without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and starting running back per an injury report released by the school.

Jurkovec has thrown for 2558 yards along with 17 touchdowns to go along 5 interceptions. The first year starter has been dynamic for the Eagles, bringing Boston College's passing game from the bottom of the ACC to one of the more dynamic attacks.

The Notre Dame transfer suffered a non contact injury last week against Louisville. Head coach Jeff Hafley said this week that his x-ray had been clean, and that he was expected to play as long as there was not a set back. Dennis Grosel, who threw for 44 yards and two touchdowns last weekend will get the start in his place. Last year with the Eagles, Grosel stepped in after a knee injury to Anthony Brown, finishing the season with seven starts, throwing for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

David Bailey suffered an upper body in the second half of last weekend's game against Louisville. Hafley said that he talked to Bailey and that it sounded promising. In his absence expect a heavy dose of Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo.

Boston College faces off with Virginia at 3:30 on NESN. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates as we get closer to kickoff.

