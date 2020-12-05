SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Phil Jurkovec and David Bailey to Miss Virginia Game Due to Injury

A.J. Black

Boston College will be without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and starting running back per an injury report released by the school.

Jurkovec has thrown for 2558 yards along with 17 touchdowns to go along 5 interceptions. The first year starter has been dynamic for the Eagles, bringing Boston College's passing game from the bottom of the ACC to one of the more dynamic attacks. 

The Notre Dame transfer suffered a non contact injury last week against Louisville. Head coach Jeff Hafley said this week that his x-ray had been clean, and that he was expected to play as long as there was not a set back. Dennis Grosel, who threw for 44 yards and two touchdowns last weekend will get the start in his place. Last year with the Eagles, Grosel stepped in after a knee injury to Anthony Brown, finishing the season with seven starts, throwing for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. 

David Bailey suffered an upper body in the second half of last weekend's game against Louisville. Hafley said that he talked to Bailey and that it sounded promising. In his absence expect a heavy dose of Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo. 

Boston College faces off with Virginia at 3:30 on NESN. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates as we get closer to kickoff. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Should’ve expected them to have them out as a precaution no matter what if they weren’t 100%, hopefully we get more clarity after the game and as we move towards bowl season and the offseason.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DL Andre Porter Decommits From Boston College

The Eagles lost their second recruit in the past two weeks as Andre Porter announced he will be playing elsewhere.

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Boston College vs. Florida: Live Updates

Analysis and opinion on tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Will Phil Jurkovec Play Against UVA?

An update on Boston College's quarterback heading into the UVA game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. UVA: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to watch today's game between the Eagles and Cavaliers

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Florida 90 BC 70: Five Takeaways From The Blowout

Boston College was outclassed tonight by the Florida Gators.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. UVA: Prediction and Final Thoughts

The Eagles face off with the Cavaliers in the season finale, can the Eagles finish the season with seven wins?

A.J. Black

by

Silverdollar

Boston College vs. Virginia: Live Updates

A look at the game as it happens, make sure to join comment section and leave your thoughts

A.J. Black

by

resim250

Roman Legends Classic: Boston College vs. Florida, Preview & Prediction

A look at today's game between the Eagles and Gators

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

'22 Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Commits To Boston College

The Eagles add another exciting tight end to the Class of 2022.

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

ACC Picks and Spreads: Week 14

A look at this week's spreads throughout the ACC, and giving our picks

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra