Could Phil Jurkovec Be A First Round Draft Pick in 2022?

The Athletic posted a mock draft on Tuesday that had Jurkovec going very early, could 2021 be the final season for the QB in Chestnut Hill?

Get ready folks, because this is a storyline you are going to hear about frequently between now and the end of the season. While he still has a big season at Boston College ahead of him, many are going to wonder what the future holds for quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Earlier today, The Athletic did a mock draft that many tweeted out that had Jurkovec heading into the '22 NFL Draft. The mock had the sturdy junior being drafted 15th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, his hometown team.

But could he really go that early?

Jurkovec exploded on to the scene in 2020, just a half a year removed from transferring to Boston College from Notre Dame. He was electric, throwing for over 2500 yards in just ten games, while showing good decision making for a first year starter. He led multiple last minute drives, and showed a winners mentality when BC needed it most. At 6'5 and 250 pounds, he was hard to bring down, and was surprisingly agile, moving the pocket and shedding tackles to avoid pressure. His play caught the attention of many scouts and media members, drawing comparisons to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

If he was to go to the NFL next year would be the optimal time to do it. The 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class appears to be weaker than the 2020 group that produced five first round picks. JT Daniels of Georgia, Sam Howell (UNC) Kedon Slovis (USC), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) and Malik Willis (Liberty) are all the front runners to go in the first round, but all have question marks and are relatively unproven. Every year there is a quarterback that comes out of nowhere and becomes the darling of the draft. In 2021 it was Zach Wilson. Why not Phil Jurkovec in 2022?

If Jurkovec takes that next step, and continues to improve in his decision making and his touch, he could easily join this group. He is going to have an elite offensive line in front of him, and good targets that will help him look good for scouts. All logic point to even better numbers than his already impressive 2020 numbers. If he goes out and throws for 3500+ yards and 25-30 touchdowns, while leading BC to become ranked and head to a good bowl, wouldn't that open more eyes?

Of course most Boston College fans want to see Jurkovec stay in Chestnut Hill in 2022. But things will only get tougher with four of his offensive linemen most likely leaving after the season, and the possibility of losing CJ Lewis, Kobay White, and even Zay Flowers as well. The 2022 NFL Draft may be the perfect time for Jurkovec to take the next step to the NFL.

Stay tuned folks, this story is going to be one to monitor. But better yet, just enjoy the time Jurkovec is here, he could be playing on Sunday's sooner rather than later.