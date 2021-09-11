QB Phil Jurkovec Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

**Update: Per Boston College SID Jason Baum, he has a wrist injury and his return in questionable**

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is out of the Eagles game against UMass with an apparent injury. Eagles SID Jason Baum reported that the quarterback was heading back to the locker room with medical staff. Dennis Grosel replaced Jurkovec on the second drive of the game, leading the Eagles in for a two yard touchdown.

There is no word on the severity of Jurkovec's injury, or his status for the remainder of the game. It looked like the injury happened on the goal line drive, when he took a big shot. Last season he played against Syracuse with a dislocated shoulder that he sustained against Clemson, and another injury at the end of the season against Louisville.

Jurkovec threw for 274 yards last week to go along with three touchdowns. He threw for over 2500 yards in 2020, to go along with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We will keep you up to date with any updates on the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

