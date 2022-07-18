Skip to main content

Phil Jurkovec Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Eagles quarterback is in the preseason running for most outstanding player in the country

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday. The award is given annually to the top player in college football. This list includes 40 players from around the country. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award in '21. 

Jurkovec is looking for a big comeback season after a hand injury derailed his 2021 season. The Notre Dame transfer played the final four games of the season, but struggled at times, with coach Jeff Hafley saying he was playing at around 50%. He finished the season with 914 yards, seven passing touchdowns (12 total) and four interceptions. In 2020, he threw for 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in just ten games played. 

There is lots of buzz around Jurkovec for this season, especially if he can stay healthy. Many NFL mock drafts have the Pennsylvania native as a potential first round draft pick. His size, mobility and arm strength are all considered strengths, but he needs to put together a complete season to rise up the ranks of college football quarterbacks. 

Boston College opens their season against Rutgers on September 3rd. 

