QB Phil Jurkovec Lands New NIL Deal With McGovern Auto

Another Eagle lands a new car through name, image and likeness

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has a new ride. On Wednesday evening, he went to Instagram to show off his Audi S7, as part of an NIL deal with McGovern Auto Group. 

Photo via Phil Jurkovec's Instagram page

Photo via Phil Jurkovec's Instagram page

Jurkovec who missed a majority of the '21 season with a hand injury is the second Boston College player to land a deal with McGovern. Earlier this spring, wide receiver Zay Flowers received a silver X6M BMW with red interior, the car was also equipped with 22 inch black rims. This is the second known opportunity for Jurkovec, who also is running camps alongside Flowers with Advantage Sports. 

The state of college football has been in flux since the announcement last summer that players can benefit off their name, image and likeness. Huge profile deals at major programs like Alabama (Bryce Young), Texas (Quinn Ewers), and USC (Jordan Addison) have grabbed headlines, and very much put into question where the Eagles stand in this new landscape. However, deals with wealthy or influential alumni, like the one Jurkovec just landed with McGovern, should keep BC in solid positioning in the marketplace.

