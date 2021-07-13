Sports Illustrated home
Phil Jurkovec Ranked 30th QB in College Football by PFF

The highly touted publication is not high on the BC Eagles play caller.
College football is right around the corner, with Boston College set to face off with Colgate in just under two months. 

With loads of publications to read, one popped up that caught our attention. Pro Football Focus ranked their quarterbacks for the 2021 season, and had Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec ranked 30th at his position. Every pundit is allowed to have their opinion, but they referred to him as "nonchalant". Here is the full description. 

Jurkovec was one of the more exciting Power Five quarterbacks in 2020 thanks to his playmaking ability under pressure. His 13 big-time throws under pressure were the third-most in the FBS. Along with that, the 6-foot-5, 226-pound mobile passer produced a 77.0 passing grade when creating out of structure, a top-five mark in the FBS.

But Jurkovec struggled in structure, as his passing grade on those dropbacks was nearly 15 points lower. He also had the ninth-worst negatively graded throw rate in the FBS when playing in rhythm. Jurkovec has the tools, but he's too nonchalant, which is getting in the way of him reaching his ceiling.

Now PFF is notoriously tough on Boston College, rating Zay Flowers and Jurkovec in the 100's last year in their perspective positions. But this description for the second year starter seems off. In addition PFF has him behind questionable quarterbacks like Brendan Armstrong of Virginia and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. Almost every other publication has Jurkovec far ahead of both of these QBs. 

But that is the fun of these rankings. The best way to show they are wrong is to prove it on the field, and we shall see what kind of quarterback Phil Jurkovec is against Colgate. 

What do you think of PFF's rankings? Fair? Not fair? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

