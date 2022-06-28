Top Five Phil Jurkovec Moments Since Joining Boston College

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be returning for his third season with the Eagles in 2022. Though '21 was marred with a hand injury, Jurkovec has had some memorable moments on the field during his time with the school. Here are his top five moments.

5. Please Allow Me to Introduce Myself (vs. Duke 2020)

Heading into the rather odd 2020 season there were lots of questions. But none were bigger then the new coach (Jeff Hafley) and his new quarterback. There was loads of hype going into this season around Jurkovec, especially given his pedigree and the schools that offered him in high school. In his first game with the Eagles, Jurkovec started off slow, but by the second half he had thrown for 300 yards and two touchdowns as BC easily took down the Blue Devils 26-6 in Durham.

4. Guess Who's Back (vs. Virginia Tech 2021)

The week on social media leading up to the Red Bandana game was one of the craziest in BC Athletics. Rumors flooded Twitter that the injured quarterback was going to return for the Friday night game against the Hokies, and the BC social media team had a field day playing with the fanbase. After a miserable October, in which the Eagles lost four games, Jurkovec led the Eagles out of the tunnel, and after an opening series interception, calmed down and helped BC earn a big win.

3. Never Say Never (vs. Texas State 2020)

This game had disaster written all over it, as the Eagles fell behind 21-7 to a Texas State team that looked hungry for an upset. But with some Jurkovec magic, BC was able to come back and tie it on a strike from the quarterback to tight end Hunter Long. Aaron Boumerhi hit the game winning field goal less than a minute later, and the Eagles escaped a catastrophic loss.

2. Decimating the Yellow Jackets (vs. Georgia Tech 2021)

It was one week after his return, and the buzz was certainly around Jurkovec leading the Eagles in their final three games. The big question was, how effective would he be? Well, at least against GT, Jurkovec looked to be at the top of his game. The quarterback totaled five touchdowns, three in the air, and two on the ground, and effortlessly moved the offense up and down the field against a hapless Yellow Jacket defense.

1. Outdueling Kenny Pickett for Stunning Win (vs. Pitt 2020)

In one of the most exciting games in the Jeff Hafley era, Phil Jurkovec threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns to defeat the Pitt Panthers. This game featured two future NFL quarterbacks in Pickett and Jurkovec, and the game was back and forth, even as Pickett played basically on one leg. But it was the Pittsburgh native Jurkovec who scored the knockout blow, hitting Zay Flowers for a touchdown in overtime. Pickett returned fire, but Alex Kessman missed the extra point in overtime.

