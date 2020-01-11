Quarterback Phil Jurkovec Transfers To Boston College

Boston College landed much sought after quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to the Eagles today according to a source. Jurkovec announced he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in South Bend. A quarterback with a big arm, and speed, the Pennsylvania native is a huge splash get for Jeff Haley and Frank Cignetti Jr. With Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown entering the transfer portal, Jurkovec could be the starter in 2020. He will need to have a waiver from the NCAA, which takes time to be decided on.

Jurkovec, a former 4* dual threat quarterback entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame. Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh native, was the 83rd ranked player nationally, and #4 ranked dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2018. He chose Notre Dame over offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and host of other big programs.

In 2018 Jurkovec preserved his redshirt as he was third on the depth chart behind Ian Book and Brandon Wimbush. He appeared in a pair of games but didn't complete a pass. Jurkovec's sophomore year, he went 12 for 16 in the seven games he appeared throwing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jurkovec also is very dangerous running the ball, with 22 attempts for 130 yards, a 5.91 yards per carry average.

Jurkovec should immediately be in the running to become the starting quarterback when he is eligible. Because he is only a sophomore he will need a waiver to become eligible in 2020. The NCAA ruling have been all over the place, allowing QB's like Tate Martell and Justin Fields to transfer and play immediately, while others have had to sit. It is hard to say what will happen here.

Boston College will have Jurkovec on their roster for three seasons if he receives his waiver. In 2020 & 2021 he will be joined on the quarterback depth chart along with Matt Valecce, Dennis Grosel and Sam Johnson.