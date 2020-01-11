BCMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec Transfers To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed much sought after quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to the Eagles today according to a source.  Jurkovec announced he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in South Bend. A quarterback with a big arm, and speed, the Pennsylvania native is a huge splash get for Jeff Haley and Frank Cignetti Jr. With Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown entering the transfer portal, Jurkovec could be the starter in 2020. He will need to have a waiver from the NCAA, which takes time to be decided on.

Jurkovec, a former 4* dual threat quarterback entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame. Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh native, was the 83rd ranked player nationally, and #4 ranked dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2018. He chose Notre Dame over offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and host of other big programs.

In 2018 Jurkovec preserved his redshirt as he was third on the depth chart behind Ian Book and Brandon Wimbush. He appeared in a pair of games but didn't complete a pass. Jurkovec's sophomore year, he went 12 for 16 in the seven games he appeared throwing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jurkovec also is very dangerous running the ball, with 22 attempts for 130 yards, a 5.91 yards per carry average.

Jurkovec should immediately be in the running to become the starting quarterback when he is eligible. Because he is only a sophomore he will need a waiver to become eligible in 2020. The NCAA ruling have been all over the place, allowing QB's like Tate Martell and Justin Fields to transfer and play immediately, while others have had to sit. It is hard to say what will happen here.

Boston College will have Jurkovec on their roster for three seasons if he receives his waiver. In 2020 & 2021 he will be joined on the quarterback depth chart along with Matt Valecce, Dennis Grosel and Sam Johnson. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Irishcrazy
Irishcrazy

He is 5 star.

ZonaIrish
ZonaIrish

I don’t know what happened at Notre Dame but I am sorry to see him go. I wish him the best

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Blowing open that portal door and recruiting footprint!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

This is a huge pickup for you guys. I graded Jurkovec as a five-star recruit coming out of high school. This is a loss for Notre Dame, who failed to handle him properly.

If the BC staff develops him the way he needs to be developed he'll be dominant.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec Land At Boston College?

Did BC find their next quarterback?

A.J. Black

by

Bryan Driskell

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Predictions and Preview

Good matchup today at Chestnut Hill, can Boston College avoid a let down?

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley On Transfer Portal: If You Don't Want To Be Here, Don't Be Here

The BC head coach made his feelings clear

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Hires Joe Dailey As Wide Receivers Coach

BC makes another hire today for their staff

A.J. Black

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Georgia Tech Basketball with Jackets Maven

Get to know BC's opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

A.J. Black

Kicker Ben Sauls Decommits From Boston College

Eagles lost their kicking recruit

A.J. Black

OLB/ST Coach Ricky Brown Not Returning To Boston College

Former BC player and coach will not be retained by Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. #19 University of Virginia: Preview and Predictions

Another tough matchup tonight for the struggling Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Hires Aazaar Abdul-Rahim As Defensive Backs Coach

An elite recruiter is heading to Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

After a Long Road, Fink has Found a Home at BC

The defenseman has bounced around quite a bit during his collegiate career.

jbiagioni16