Nine Boston College Eagles Make Phil Steele's 2021 All ACC Team

Phil Steele released his '21 All ACC Team team earlier this week, and nine Boston College players made the list.

Junior Zay Flowers was named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC first-team as a wide receiver. He finished last season with 892 yards. In addition two offensive linemen were also tabbed to the All-ACC first-team in Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson, both of whom were named All American by Steele earlier this week

Offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel was named to Steele’s All-ACC second-team along with kick returner Travis Levy and punt returner Jaelen Gill.

Offensive tackle Ben Petrula was named to Steele’s All-ACC third-team while quarterback Phil Jurkovec and punter Grant Carlson were selected to Steele’s All-ACC fourth-team.

Jurkovec finished behind DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson), D'Eriq King (Miami) and Sam Howell (UNC). Last season Jurkovec threw for 2,558 passing yards over his first 10 starts, the most by any BC quarterback in school history.

Interestingly no Boston College players on the defensive side of the ball made this team. Defensive backs like Deon Jones, Josh DeBerry, and Brandon Sebastian, along with Jaiden Lars Woodbey and defensive end Marcus Valdez were notable snubs on that side of the ball. While you can't argue that anyone should have been first team or second team defense for BC, you could make the argument for a lower team inclusion.

