Zion Johnson Named Phil Steele All American, Joins Eight Other Eagles in All ACC Squad

Phil Steele of ESPN released his preseason All American and All ACC teams this week. Headlining the list was transfer guard Zion Johnson, who was named second team All American (per Boston College Athletics release).

Though he only started seven games last year, Johnson, a transfer from Davidson turned into a force on the line by the end of the season. He was a three time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, and was named First Team All ACC at the end of the season. Johnson has been on a lot of preseason All-ACC teams, but this has been his first All American nod.

Joining Zion Johnson on the All ACC team include fellow first-team selections in junior running back David Bailey and senior offensive lineman Ben Petrula. Hunter Long (second-team TE), Alec Lindstrom (second-team offensive line), Max Richardson (second team linebacker), Brandon Sebastian (third-team defensive back), Travis Levy (third-team kick returner) and Tyler Vrabel (fourth-team offensive line) rounded out the preseason All-ACC selections from Phil Steele.

This honor again shows how much talent Boston College is bringing back on the offensive side of the ball. The Eagles have skill players all over the offense, which should be the strength of this team in 2020. The only player that could arguably be a "snub" is wide receiver Kobay White. Finishing the leader in receptions in 2020, White could be in for a big year this year with a new offense.

