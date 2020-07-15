BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Zion Johnson Named Phil Steele All American, Joins Eight Other Eagles in All ACC Squad

A.J. Black

Phil Steele of ESPN released his preseason All American and All ACC teams this week. Headlining the list was transfer guard Zion Johnson, who was named second team All American (per Boston College Athletics release). 

Though he only started seven games last year, Johnson, a transfer from Davidson turned into a force on the line by the end of the season. He was a three time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, and was named First Team All ACC at the end of the season. Johnson has been on a lot of preseason All-ACC teams, but this has been his first All American nod. 

Joining Zion Johnson on the All ACC team include fellow first-team selections in junior running back David Bailey and senior offensive lineman Ben Petrula. Hunter Long (second-team TE), Alec Lindstrom (second-team offensive line), Max Richardson (second team linebacker), Brandon Sebastian (third-team defensive back), Travis Levy (third-team kick returner) and Tyler Vrabel (fourth-team offensive line) rounded out the preseason All-ACC selections from Phil Steele.

This honor again shows how much talent Boston College is bringing back on the offensive side of the ball. The Eagles have skill players all over the offense, which should be the strength of this team in 2020. The only player that could arguably be a "snub" is wide receiver Kobay White. Finishing the leader in receptions in 2020, White could be in for a big year this year with a new offense. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Transfer WR Jaelen Gill Granted Immediate Eligibility

Boston College gets a huge shot on offense as Jaelen Gill is granted immediate eligiblity

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports. Boston College vs. Holy Cross Off

Another opponent is off the schedule for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

With Jaelen Gill Set to Play, Boston College's Offense Looks Impressive, Minus One Key Spot.

With a group of good wide outs, a stellar offensive line, running back and tight end. BC's offense could be elite. But they are missing on key ingredient.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Basketball Recruiting: '21 Gianni Thompson Commits To Eagles

Local star will staying close to home as Gianni Thompson has selected BC

A.J. Black

by

Mike Giblin

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive back Josh DeBerry

A sophomore who saw the field early last year, what could this season mean for defensive back Josh DeBerry

A.J. Black

Boston College Linebacker Max Richardson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Richardson is a player to watch in 2020, and is on a list with some of the best defensive players in the country

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back David Bailey

What could this year look like for the junior, who is looking to come out of the shadows of AJ Dillon?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Former Defenseman Peter Harrold Named Hurricanes Skills Coach

Harrold played four seasons at BC and nine in the NHL.

jbiagioni16

Football Recruiting: '21 ATH Jonas Sanker Decommits From BC, Flips To UVA

Eagles lose a commitment, as Jonas Sanker flips to UVA

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Forecasting a Five Team Home and Home Schedule For Boston College

One of the options being thrown around by the ACC is a five team home and home schedule. What could that look like, and how would BC's schedule look?

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000