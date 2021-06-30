Nine Eagles Make PFF Preseason 2021 All ACC  Team

PFF is really high on the BC offense, but also gave nods to two defenders as well.

Pro Football Focus, one of the industry leaders in football statistical analysis released their preseason All ACC team on Wednesday. Just like Phil Steele's selections from last week there are nine players on the team, but there are some differences in two site's rankings.

Zay Flowers (wide receiver), Alec Lindstrom & Zion Johnson (interior offensive lineman), Marcus Valdez (defensive lineman) and Jaelen Gill (punt returner). While Deon Jones (safety) , Tyler Vrabel (tackle) both made second team, and Josh Deberry (Flex Defense), Christian Mahogany (interior lineman) were named third team.

The big differences between Steele and PFF was the exclusion of Phil Jurkovec. Instead of the Boston College quarterback, PFF selected McKenzie Milton of Florida State. This shouldn't be much of a surprise for anyone who follows PFF, a site that had Jurkovec as one of their lowest ranked quarterbacks in 2020.

In addition Mahogany, Jones and DeBerry were also new players to the list. Phil Steele had Travis Levy and Grant Carlson on his list.

But this is yet another publication that is putting a heavy emphasis on the play of Boston College's offense. They appear to be a group that will be one of the most productive in the ACC, and could be one of the better Eagles offenses in recent memory. With returners everywhere on the unit, excluding tight end, Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offense might be able to take Boston College to the next level.

