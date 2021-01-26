Locked on Boston College: Interview with Richard Yeargin III

Today we have a very special episode of Locked on Boston College for your listening pleasure.

On today's episode we interview former defensive end Richard Yeargin III. Originally part of the national championship Clemson team, Yeargin III was in a serious car accident that left him with a neck injury that many thought would prevent him from playing football again. However, through hard work and determination he was medically cleared in 2019 and transferred to Boston College. He finished last season with 13 tackles and a sack.

Yeargin III joins us to talk about his journey through collegiate football, his accident and where his life is now. He has an exciting new venture, called the Richard Yeargin III Foundation that he talks about as well. It's an interview you won't want to miss. Check out his website for more information on his work and learn how you can make a donation to the foundation.

