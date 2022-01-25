Ryan Poles To Become New GM Of Chicago Bears

One former Boston College player is heading to the Windy City, could another join him as head coach?

Former Executive director of player personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Poles is set to become the new Chicago Bears general manager according to multiple media reports. Once a Boston College offensive lineman and graduate assistant at the school Poles is set to replace Ryan Pace who was fired on January 10th.

Poles, originally from Canandaigua, New York, attended Boston College and played for Tom O'Brien and Jeff Jagodzinski. After graduating in 2008, Poles went to the Bears as an undrafted free agent, where he was a member of the practice squad. After a brief stint in the NFL, he returned to Boston College where he was a graduate assistant on Jagodzinski's staff in 2008.

His journey to the NFL fast tracked, after Scott Pioli hired him in 2009 as a scouting assistant under the general manager. From there Poles became director of college scouting in 2016, assistant director of player personnel in 2018, and director of player personnel in 2021.

As a first time GM, Poles will have a big hire ahead of him, as the Bears are currently without a head coach. Matt Nagy, was let go after going 34-31 with the Bears in four seasons. One name to watch for that could end up in the Windy City, is Brian Flores, also a Boston College alum, who was surprisingly let go by the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion fo the 2021 season.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC