QB Sam Johnson Enters The Transfer Portal

Once a promising young quarterback, Johnson will be heading to a new program to find a new beginning.

Boston College quarterback Sam Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to 247sports.com. The member of the Class of 2019 was a three star pro style quarterback who chose the Eagles over offers from Michigan, Syracuse and a variety of MAC schools. He was the 24th ranked pro style quarterback in his class.

Johnson arrived last year, and took some time to adjust to Steve Addazio's system during summer practices. He never cracked the two deep as he was behind Matt Valecce, Anthony Brown and Dennis Grosel. However, under Jeff Hafley he reportedly thrived. He was the third string quarterback behind Phil Jurkovec and Grosel, and was the backup for the UVA game.

But this move makes sense for the young Michigan native. Phil Jurkovec is going to be the starting quarterback for at least the next two years, and Johnson most likely wouldn't find the field. The Eagles already have added a handful of new quarterbacks including Emmett Morehead, Matthew Rueve and Pete Delaportas in '22. If he is serious about seeing game action, finding a new start might be the best move.

Johnson joins wide receiver Justin Bellido, defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon, defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni, defensive end Bryce Morais, and long snapper Aidan Livingston in the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we are constantly monitoring additions to the transfer portal and will let you know about their destinations as they happen.

