Boston College Defensive Back Shawn Asbury Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College freshman defensive back Shawn Asbury has entered the transfer portal, BC Bulletin has learned. The Stafford (Va.) North Stafford native played in seven games this year, with five tackles before breaking his arm and missing the end of the season.

Asbury was an early enrollee with the Eagles, after flipping from Virginia Tech later in his recruitment. The three star '21 recruit jumped on the depth chart early in the season, and looked to be working himself up to be a regular contributor in Tem Lukabu's defense before the injury that ended his season.

"Shawn Asbury is a guy that played a lot of football in high school," Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim said of Asbury back in March. "He started on varsity in the 9th grade, so he came in not in awe of playing college football, which we want. He's doing a great job as well."

Boston College's defensive back depth chart right now has changed a bit. CJ Burton, Josh DeBerry, Elijah Jones and Brandon Sebastian all still have eligibility and are slated to return.

With the addition of Asbury to the portal, Boston College have nine players in the portal. Long snapper Aidan Livingston, safeties Jahmin Muse & Deon Jones, wide receiver Kobay White, kicker Aaron Boumerhi and linebackers Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis entered, while defensive back Jiovanny Holmes entered before the '21 season started.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC