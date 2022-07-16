Skip to main content

Six Boston College Football Players Make East West Shrine Bowl's Top 1000

Three offensive players, and three defenders make the list this year.

Every year the East-West Shrine Bowl names the Top 1000 draft eligible players heading into the 2022 season. The list was put together by "scouring players from all four levels of football and speaking with NFL and college personnel."

Boston College had six players make the list this year. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receivers Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill, along with defensive backs Josh DeBerry, Jaiden Woodbey and Elijah Jones. 

Jurkovec returns for his third season with Boston College after hurting his hand in the second game of the season last year against UMass. He returned with four games remaining, but was playing around 50% according to the staff. He has an important year ahead of him, as many draft pundits have the physical quarterback as a potential first round draft pick. 

Flowers could be one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. Last season, even without Jurkovec to get him the ball, Flowers finished the season with 44 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns. With his quarterback back, his numbers could drastically increase. Gill, another wide out, who transferred to BC from Ohio State in 2020 had 24 receptions last year, but like Flowers could see a bigger year in '22. 

DeBerry is arguably one of the best defensive backs in the ACC. The Michigan native has three interceptions over the past two seasons, and is one of the highest rated players on the roster according to PFF. Elijah Jones, another cornerback who was critical in last year's secondary that was one of the top's in the country.  Woodbey, a transfer from FSU, has all the physical tools to be a top safety in the conference this season. 

