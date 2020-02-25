Boston College DE Spencer Bono Retires From Football

Boston College redshirt freshman defensive end Spencer Bono has retired from football due to health reason:

Per his IG story:

"Since I was 5 years old, football has been the cornerstone most significant aspect of my life. Teaching me leadership, love, hard work, camaraderie, and many other qualities that I will forever hold close to my heart.

Unfortunately, after speaking with my doctors and family, we have decided that it is best for me step away from the beautiful game of football due to concerns with my heart. Since the initial discovery, it has been the hardest time of my life. Subsequently, this is the hardest decision that I have ever faced.

My time as a football player at Boston College has been sadly cut short, as well as my dreams of becoming a player in the National Football League. I plan to continue to work with the BC football team and do anything I can do to help and support my brothers. Thank you all, and remember to make a great day!

Bono was a freshman this year, who came to Boston College from Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was rated the top weakside defensive end in Ohio according to 247Sports, and ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He was also listed as the No. 25 player in Ohio and the nation's No. 45 weakside defensive end by 247Sports. Bono was all-district first team and all-state third team recognition after recording 53 tackles, seven sacks and forced one fumble as a senior at Elder High School.

He did not see the field this past season and was redshirted. It sounds like according to his IG post that Bono will still be around the team, which is a positive for the young man.

Heart issues are always something that need to be handled delicately and we at BC Bulletin wish Bono the best wishes in his health and recovery.