Takeaways From Steve Addazio Being Hired By Colorado State

Yesterday former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio was hired to be the next head coach at Colorado State, replacing Mike Bobo who was fired at the end of the season. Friend of the site Eagle in Atlanta did a break down as well, make sure to check his out.

Even with Addazio gone, this does bring up some Boston College related pointers. Let's explore.

1. This should have zero effect on BC's current recruiting class: I've seen some folks on Twitter wondering if Addazio could poach some of BC's current commits and bring them to Colorado State. This will most likely not happen. First off, the Rams are a step down from Boston College in almost every area: conference prestige, academics, stability of the program, state of the program. Add in that they are located on the other side of the country, and it would make little to no sense for most BC recruits to head to Colorado State. I think the bigger issue with recruits leaving has to do with the rather slow coaching hire process that has taken 11 days.

2. Addazio may grab a Boston College transfer or two. Many current Boston College player have gone to bat for Addazio, and spoke his praise after he graduated. With that bond it may make sense for a few of them to travel to Colorado State. I would specifically look at grad transfers who could finish their career with him. An intriguing candidate would be quarterback Anthony Brown, who has already stated he is exploring the transfer portal. But other graduates that he may look at could be Max Richardson, Mike Palmer, Max Richardson, and John Lamot all graduated early last night.

3. Coaches May Head His Way Too. This seems like the most likely outcome of this hire. I would imagine Frank Leonard, Addazio's assistant head coach will be going with him. With BC's coaching change in the works, many assistants will not retained, and it would make a lot of sense that if they have good relationships with Addazio that they would have jobs with the Rams.

4. Addazio Being Hired May Have Reduced BC's Financial Burden: Bill from ATL addressed this on his site, by having Addazio find a job BC may have freed up more money that could be spent on a new coach, staff or improvements in the program.